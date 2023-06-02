News you can trust since 1837
Here’s some more pictures of Lancaster and Morecambe school teachers through the years

Our recent photo galleries featuring Lancaster and Morecambe teachers from the last few decades have proven so popular, we’ve been back in our archives again to find even more pictures.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:30 BST

Hopefully these latest photos bring back only good memories of your time at school in the 1990s and 2000s.

They are sure to have faces on that many of you will recognise – both teachers and students.

See also: 38 memorable pictures of Lancaster and Morecambe teachers who taught in our schools in the 1990s and 2000s and 35 more pictures of Lancaster and Morecambe teachers from our archives

Teachers and children of Westgate Primary School, Morecambe, get lined up for the school's Olympic themed summer fair on May 25 2012.

1. Teacher memories

Teachers and children of Westgate Primary School, Morecambe, get lined up for the school's Olympic themed summer fair on May 25 2012. Photo: Neil Ryder

Heysham High School Year 11 GCSE textiles students delivered a selection of their work to Morecambe Library as part of the school's annual library link project. At the back are district librarian Diane Baxter (right), library assistant Gemma Drumm (left) and textiles teacher and head of design technology Stephanie Williams.

2. Teacher memories

Heysham High School Year 11 GCSE textiles students delivered a selection of their work to Morecambe Library as part of the school's annual library link project. At the back are district librarian Diane Baxter (right), library assistant Gemma Drumm (left) and textiles teacher and head of design technology Stephanie Williams. Photo: Steve Pendrill

Morecambe High School's class 7F, teacher Colin Campbell and some of their cuddly animals invited then MP Geraldine Smith to come in to school to discuss their ideas for a zoo in the resort.

3. Teacher memories

Morecambe High School's class 7F, teacher Colin Campbell and some of their cuddly animals invited then MP Geraldine Smith to come in to school to discuss their ideas for a zoo in the resort. Photo: Steve Pendrill

Pupils from Morecambe High School, Kimberly Sharrod, Lucy Hipwell, Stacey Nicholson, Sara Lisgo and Ellen Tibke, are busy recycling with teacher Mrs Sheldon, pictured in 2000.

4. Teacher memories

Pupils from Morecambe High School, Kimberly Sharrod, Lucy Hipwell, Stacey Nicholson, Sara Lisgo and Ellen Tibke, are busy recycling with teacher Mrs Sheldon, pictured in 2000. Photo: Darren Andrews

