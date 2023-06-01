News you can trust since 1837
35 more pictures of Lancaster and Morecambe teachers from our archives

Half-term is almost over, and it’ll soon be back to school time.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 1st Jun 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 09:15 BST

In the meantime, we’ve been looking through our archives to find photos that might just bring back some memories of some of your favourite teachers – and the pupils they taught.

This selection of photos taken between the 1990s and the present day are sure to have faces on that many of you will recognise.

Moorside Primary School pupil Lucy Gager and trainee teacher Debbie Arrowsmith wear period costume for the school's `Evacuation Day' in 1998.

1. Teacher memories

Moorside Primary School pupil Lucy Gager and trainee teacher Debbie Arrowsmith wear period costume for the school's `Evacuation Day' in 1998. Photo: Lorne Campbell

The school choir from Ellel St John's C.E. Primary School, pictured practising with music teacher Mrs Dunne for their concert at Scotforth Methodist Church in aid of Year of the Child in 2009.

2. Teacher memories

The school choir from Ellel St John's C.E. Primary School, pictured practising with music teacher Mrs Dunne for their concert at Scotforth Methodist Church in aid of Year of the Child in 2009. Photo: Garth Hamer

Lancaster Road Primary school's After School Club children cooked up a healthy cookery club with help from teacher Gail Seymour, learning mentor Andrea Lawton, SSA Nicky Miller and parents. On the final day of their course they received certificates.

3. Teacher memories

Lancaster Road Primary school's After School Club children cooked up a healthy cookery club with help from teacher Gail Seymour, learning mentor Andrea Lawton, SSA Nicky Miller and parents. On the final day of their course they received certificates. Photo: Steve Pendrill

Pupils from Our Lady's High School, Lancaster, who raised £1,020 through various events for the Catholic Caring Services, with their teacher Alice Robinson, in 1998.

4. Teacher memories

Pupils from Our Lady's High School, Lancaster, who raised £1,020 through various events for the Catholic Caring Services, with their teacher Alice Robinson, in 1998. Photo: Clive Dainty

