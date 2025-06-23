Lancashire homebuilder supports Preston Sea Cadets fundraiser

David Wilson Homes donated £500 to registered charity, Preston Sea Cadets T.S Galloway, for the unveiling of its new ship crest in celebration of Armed Forces Day (June 28).

With 2024 marking the 100th anniversary of the formation of Preston Sea Cadets, a celebratory centenary dinner took place to mark the momentous occasion.

Preston Sea Cadets also saw the grand unveiling of its new and first official Ship’s Crest for the cadet unit. In attendance, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Lancashire, Mr Andrew Wilson MVO DL, the Mayor of Preston and members of the local Military and Veteran communities were guests to mark the historic day.

Working within the local community, Preston Sea Cadets provides young people with access to life skills and opportunities to help better prepare young people for life today.

Offering a range of different activities including, sailing, windsurfing, powerboating, rock climbing, camping and music, Preston Sea Cadets also provides young people with the opportunity to gain transferrable qualifications that can be taken and used outside of the Cadets.

Lt Adam Lappin RN, T.S Galloway volunteer, said: “The donation from David Wilson Homes has been dedicated to providing bespoke embroidered polo shirts and personalised pens for the Preston cadets to mark the occasion, which they received during the crest unveiling at the Preston Mayor’s Parlour.”

The centenary dinner took place following the crest unveiling and David Wilson Homes’ donation ensured a custom designed cake. Attendees enjoyed the live entertainment, a raffle draw and a three course meal at the Invincibles Lounge at Preston North End Football Club.

The funds raised at the dinner will be used to assist the Preston cadets attend events and competitions, regionally, nationally and locally.

Claire Jarvis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “As a leading developer, donating to organisations and charities in the areas in which we build is vital, and Preston Sea Cadets is carrying out incredible work.

“We encourage all who are able to do so to offer their support, whether that be through financial contributions or even volunteering.”

Preston Sea Cadets is based close to David Wilson Homes’ Calder Rise development in Cottam. For more information on the charity, visit the website at Preston Sea Cadets.