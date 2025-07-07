BTS fans take the spotlight in latest K-Pop documentary heading to Vue Lancaster

It’s been a big week for BTS fans around the globe, as the K-Pop sensation announced they will return next spring with a new studio album (their first since 2020’s Be) and an accompanying world tour.

For those itching for new content from the band, arriving somewhat sooner than the reunion is BTS Army: Forever We Are Young, a brand-new documentary celebrating the fans that helped catapult 21st century pop icons BTS into global stardom.

Screening at Vue Lancaster from Wednesday 30 July to Sunday 3 August, tickets for the screenings are on sale now. Not only that, but fans will also be able to buy limited edition merch for the film – a themed reusable drinks cup and popcorn tin.

The film travels the globe, showcasing fans at a BTS-focused ReactorCon in Lewisville, Texas; a dance instructor in Seoul who only teaches BTS choreography; and fans who’ve been organising since 2013 to help BTS dominate the charts.

Defying stereotypes of the typical K-Pop fan, BTS Army: Forever We Are Young explores the intergenerational, culturally savvy, and socially active world of the band’s fans.

Diane Edwards, General Manager at Vue Lancaster, said: “Without fail, our BTS screenings have captured the hearts of audiences, with thousands of fans up and down the country coming to Vue to celebrate the K-Pop mega-band. This documentary will spin the camera, focusing on the amazing fan base that has made BTS the global sensation they are today – we can’t wait to share it with our customers.”

To book tickets, visit www.myvue.com