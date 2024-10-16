Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a Lancaster city centre pub to undergo a refurbishment have been put to the city council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owners of the Toll House Inn in Penny Street have submitted applications to the council for various aspects of works to be carried out on the listed building.

Proposals include replacing and repairing windows, as well as an internal refurbishment of the ground floor which would include the removal of an internal lobby, the repositioning of the bar, altering a wall and redecoration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The overall aim is to improve and maintain the appearance on a cosmetic level.

The Toll House Inn in Lancaster city centre. Photo: Google Street View

The works proposed are to maintain the integrity of the building and its features to allow the business to continue operating to its fullest potential.

The proposal takes into account the character of local area, the buildings historic standing and its existing materiality where appropriate.

Internal changes are of a cosmetic nature with minor removals taking place in the form of bar servery reduction and a modern plasterboard lobby to the fire escape situated on the Aldcliffe Road elevation, previously used as a main entrance that has now been changed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remaining changes will be to decoration, fixtures and fittings. These would all be inspired by the rich heritage of the area and take influence from the building, its history and a more aspirational offering the business is aiming for.

Colours, finishes and furnishings would be taken from research carried out in the conceptualisation of the project and carried through the entire scheme.

The existing use of the building as a hotel and public house would remain unaffected by the proposed works.

The layout would remain as existing throughout with access directly from two positions, a direct to pavement entrance on Penny Street and the corner of Aldcliffe Road which steps down into the trade area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The works see no change operationally within and all points of service and public spaces remain in existing positions though modified in size and style.

The project proposes to update the interior of the building to more represent the style of the building and to elevate the offering of the business. The focus is primarily on the ground floor bar and dining area with the exterior garden and upper floor hotel rooms remaining as existing.

The intention is to better define the interior into dining and bar area with the use of flooring changes, furniture and lighting styles and soft furnishing partitions.

Operationally, the bar servery is to be reduced to better use the available space to serve the needs of guests with a new hotel reception area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current fittings were installed with the previous significant refurbishment in 2015 and have no historic bearing on the building or its contents.

The report says the refurbishment would have a significant impact operationally. The updated interior would help elevate the offering to customers, clients and visitors with a more fitting and sympathetic style, tailored to the building at large while making the everyday use functionally better.

The work itself would not affect the bearing of the building, its identity or historic importance from the exterior with only cosmetic change being implemented internally.

A decision on the plans is likely to be made by councillors at a future planning committee meeting.