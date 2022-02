Lancaster's most (and least) expensive streets revealed over the last five years

On Haverbreaks Road (LA1), seven properties sold for an average of £645,000. On Bay Horse (LA2), four properties sold for an average of £625,000. Also, Aldcliffe Road (LA1) saw four properties sell for an average of £617,500.

Some of the cheapest streets include St. Leonards Court (LA1) (where 12 properties sold for an average of £50,750), Binyon Road (LA1) (where six properties sold for an average of £55,333) and Herlebeck Rise (LA1) (where six properties sold for an average of £58,875).

Most expensive streets in Lancaster (LA1 and LA2 Postcodes)

The Millenium Bridge on the River Lune, Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Street Name (Area) Area Average No. of Sales

Haverbreaks Road Lancaster £645,000 (7 sales)

Bay Horse Lancaster £625,000 (4 sales)

Aldcliffe Road Lancaster £617,500 (4 sales)

Caton Road Crook o' Lune £570,250 (4 sales)

Westbourne Drive Lancaster £568,750 (4 sales)

Ashworth Drive Hest Bank £556,666 (3 sales)

Lawkland Austwick £532,083 (3 sales)

Prospect Drive Hest Bank £507,496 (4 sales)

Ellel Lancaster £502,266 (3 sales)

Hest Bank Lane Hest Bank £487,000 (5 sales)

Least expensive streets in Lancaster (LA1 and LA2 Postcodes)

Street Name (Area) Area Average No. of Sales

St. Leonards Court Alfred Street,Lancaster £50,750 (12 sales)

Binyon Road Lancaster £55,333 (6 sales)

Herlebeck Rise Lancaster £58,875 (6 sales)

Monthall Rise Lancaster £59,661 (9 sales)

Clarendon Road Lancaster £67,906 (8 sales)

Thirlmere Court Lancaster £69,000 (3 sales)

Lancambe Court Lancaster £70,600 (10 sales)

Gardner Road Lancaster £70,900 (10 sales)

Addenbrooke Close Lancaster £71,200 (5 sales)

Thirlmere Road Lancaster £71,383 (3 sales)

Commenting on the tool's findings (accessible here), Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “to keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”