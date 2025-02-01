Who is Wolf on The Masked Singer? ITV clues and guesses so far
- The Masked Singer fans think they’ve figured out Wolf’s identity.
- A number of clues have been sprinkled throughout the competition so far.
- But have you worked out who Wolf could be yet?
The Masked Singer has had viewers howling at the TV as they try to work out the identity of Wolf. And this celebrity performer doesn’t need a full moon to come out before they take to the stage.
Fans have attempted to piece together who exactly could be under the mask. While five stars have had their identities revealed so far - including a former Great British Bake Off favourite.
Clues for the identity of Wolf have been sprinkled throughout the series so far. While the judges have had a go at guessing the identity.
Who is Wolf on The Masked Singer?
So far five of the stars have been unmasked so far in this series of The Masked Singer. Wolf remains in the competition - and fans at home have been attempting to figure out who they could be.
Clues
The Masked Singer has dropped plenty of clues for the identity of the celebrity under the Wolf costume so far throughout the competition. The most recent clues are as follows, according to Radio Times:
- The items in their VT include colourful umbrellas, wool, a book of bedtime stories.
- "Some of the guesses the panel produced last week gave me the willies, but nobody puts this wolf in a corner."
- "Am I an imposter, a wolf in sheep's clothing? I may be mysterious, but as if I'd stoop so low."
- "I could read my entire life story to you, but it's no fairy tale."
- "Lone wolf or running with the pack, the wolf has done it all."
- "I've joined forces with others in the past, some who have a very particular set of skills, skills they have acquired over a very long career."
Viewers think they might have worked it out, with Nottinghamshire Live reporting that the name being thrown out most online is Marti Pellow. He is the former lead singer of Wet, Wet, Wet.
Guesses
The judges have had a go at guessing the identity of Wolf throughout the previous episodes. The names thrown out so far have included:
- Richard E Grant
- Tony Hadley
- Brendon Urie
- Robert Lindsay
- Phil Spencer
- Simon Le Bon
- Bono
- David Tennant
- Mike Skinner
- Hugh Jackman
- Donny Osmond
- Adam Sandler
Which songs has Wolf performed so far?
Wolf had to wait until episode two to perform their first song - and opted for Let’s Dance by David Bowie. For episode three they performed Copacabana (At the Copa) by Barry Manilow.
In episode four, Wolf didn’t perform a song but returned to the stage for episode five and performed their third song of the competition: The Candy Man by Sammy Davis Jr.
When is The Masked Singer on TV next?
The sixth episode of the series will air on ITV tonight (February 1). It is scheduled to start at 7pm - following the conclusion of the Six Nations match on ITV1.
It is scheduled to run until 8.30pm - lasting for 90 minutes including ad-breaks. The Masked Singer will then be followed by The 1% Club.
