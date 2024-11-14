Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Discover how Richard Ashcroft's 'Sonnet' became the soundtrack for the latest John Lewis Christmas advert and its chart history.

The 2024 John Lewis advert has arrived, with Britpop icon Richard Ashcroft providing this year’s soundtrack.

But in a step away from the retailer’s Christmas tradition, this year sees an original song performed instead of the usual cover song.

So who is Richard Ashcroft for those who missed ‘Cool Britannia,’ and why didn’t ‘Sonnet’ do well when first released on the UK singles chart?

It’s finally arrived! At long last, after weeks of speculation and guessing what this year’s Christmas advert would entail, John Lewis have revealed their 2024 opus.

Titled “The Gifting Hour,” this year marks a change from the usual affair of an artist covering a well known song and instead, befitting on the resurgence Britpop has had this year, Richard Ashcroft is instead performing “Sonnet” from The Verve’s hit album, “Urban Hymns.”

The two-minute advert was created by Saatchi & Saatchi, whose chief creative officer Franki Goodwin explained the reasons behind the choice of song this year: “Our chosen track, Richard Ashcroft’s Sonnet, is a memory for anyone who grew up in the 90s, and the fact we’ve not chosen a cover version really leans into the nostalgia.”

Though a cover may be on its way: the retailer is holding a competition on TikTok to find an aspiring artist to cover the song with the winner recording their own version of ‘Sonnet,’ which will feature in a special Christmas Day airing of the ad on TV, and the track will be officially released by BMG.

But for those of a certain age - and I’m not talking about the older generation on this occasion - you might not be familiar with Richard Ashcroft or his exploits back in the ‘90s.

So who is Richard Ashcroft and how well did ‘Sonnet’ do upon its initial release way back when?

Who is Richard Ashcroft?

Born on September 29, 1971, in Wigan, England, Ashcroft is widely regarded for his emotive voice and poetic lyrics. His music blends elements of rock, Britpop, and alternative, and he’s often celebrated for his introspective and socially conscious song writing.

Ashcroft formed The Verve in the late 1980s, and the band achieved massive success in the 1990s. They are best known for their hit single "Bitter Sweet Symphony," which became an anthem of the Britpop era - despite its legal dramas regarding the unauthorised use of a The Rolling Stones song, 1965’s “The Last Time.”

The band's breakthrough album, “Urban Hymns” (1997), remains one of the most influential albums of the 1990s and included their number one single, “The Drugs Don’t Work,” which hit the top spot in December 1997.

Despite their success, The Verve disbanded multiple times due to internal conflicts; however, that was never going to stop Ashcroft from continuing his craft, as he launched his solo career and released several albums, including “Alone with Everybody” (2000) and “Human Conditions” (2002).

His 2018 album “Natural Rebel" and his 2020 “Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1” showcase his continued artistic evolution, with Ashcroft revisiting some of his most iconic songs in stripped-back, acoustic versions - including the version of “Sonnet” used for the John Lewis advert.

How well did ‘Sonnet’ do in the UK charts originally?

The Verve version? Not too well - but for good reason and one that the band purposefully decided upon to the detriment of the song.

The band’s label at the time, Hut, wanted the band to release another single from “Urban Hymns” and were adamant that ‘Sonnet’ be that latest single. The band relented, but with one important deal breaker - they would only release the single in a format that would make it ineligible for chart recognition.

So, come March 2 1998, “Sonnet” was released in a cardboard mailer alongside three other songs from the band, which despite gaining huge rotation on the radio was not eligible to chart on the UK Top 40 due to rules regarding what constitutes as a ‘stand-alone’ release.

That the band packaged it unconventionally with more than two songs included, the Official Charts Company instead regarded the release as an album or compilation rather than a single - much in the same vein a four track EP, despite having a lead single, would still be considered an ‘album’ than a ‘single.’

But the joke perhaps was on the Official Charts Company in the end - ‘Sonnet’ still managed to break into the top 100 based on the sales of import copies alone.

Though his acoustic version was not released as a single from his 2021 album “Acoustic Hymns,” the album itself reached number two on the UK album chart upon its release.

How many UK Top 40 hits has Richard Ashcroft had?

As a solo performer, Richard Ashcroft has amassed nine UK Top 40 singles, with his highest charting singles being “A Song For The Lovers” in 2000 and “Break The Night With Colour” in 2006 both peaking at third position.

Richard Ashcroft - UK Top 40 Chart positions

Is Richard Ashcroft going on tour anytime soon?

Nothing in 2024 - but 2025 is set to be a pretty busy one for Ashcroft. According to his website, the singer is poised for shows at Blenheim Palace and The Lamex Stadium in Stevenage.

But you could be forgiven for his lack of headline dates - he is, as of writing, one of the official support acts for Oasis’ big 2025 reunion shows, by virtue of his long-standing association with the Gallagher brothers.

Are you a fan of Richard Ashcroft and are happy to see ‘Sonnet’ earn more flowers as this year’s soundtrack to John Lewis’ Christmas campaign? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.