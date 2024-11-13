Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Gifting Hour is almost upon us 🎄

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Lewis Christmas advert will be released on Thursday November 14.

The retail giant has teased the phrase ‘The Gifting Hour’ for this year’s campaign.

Find out how to watch it and what time previous adverts were released to the public.

Just one more sleep until the John Lewis Christmas advert arrives. It is almost as exciting as Xmas Eve - remember to leave cookies and milk out… oh wait not quite yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make sure you are prepared for the John Lewis advert, I’ve put together a handy guide of where you’ll be able to watch it. And the time fans can expect it to become available to the public.

How to watch the John Lewis Christmas advert when it’s released?

'The Gifting Hour' teaser on John Lewis' Instagram page. Photo: John Lewis/ Instagram | John Lewis/ Instagram

You will have a variety of options to choose from to watch this year’s festive ad once it is released on Thursday November 14. It will be available on social media via John Lewis’ official accounts - such as on Instagram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have the John Lewis app, the adverts have been available to watch for My John Lewis members slightly earlier via that. But it will also be released on the retail giant’s official YouTube channel.

The advert will make its debut on TV at a later time, which will be confirmed by John Lewis in the near future. So if you prefer to watch it on the tele, you may have to wait ever so slightly longer for The Gifting Hour.

What time will the John Lewis Christmas advert be released?

The exact time has yet to be confirmed, but we can look to past years for clues. The advert usually becomes available to the public at around 8am, based on the timings of social media posts for 2022 and 2023.

Radio Times reported in 2022 that the advert would be available at 6am for My John Lewis members via the John Lewis app, at least that year. So if you are a member and have the app downloaded, it might be worth checking when you wake up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We do not yet have a time for when the John Lewis Christmas advert will air on TV for the first time.

How excited are you for the John Lewis Christmas advert? I’ve ranked all the previous adverts, you can find that here and compare your own rankings to it. Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].