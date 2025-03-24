Emmerdale will not be on TV as usual tonight - here’s why 📺

Emmerdale has been pulled from the schedule again.

Soap will not air as usual this Monday on ITV.

But why has it been moved and when is it back on?

ITV viewers expecting to tune in and find a new episode of Emmerdale this evening are being reminded the show has been moved again. Live sports has once again caused the broadcaster to shift around its schedule.

The soap will not air as usual on a Monday evening this week. Audiences have been told when it will return.

But why is it not on today (March 24) - and when will it be back on? Here’s all you need to know:

Why is Emmerdale not on TV tonight?

Emmerdale | ITV

For the second time in four days, Emmerdale has been moved out of its usual spot due to live football. ITV is broadcasting another of England’s 2026 World Cup qualifying matches today.

The coverage will start at 7pm and run until 10pm, going through the usual slot the soap occupies on a Monday evening. It has also caused Coronation Street to be moved again.

When is Emmerdale next on ITV?

Fans will have to wait until tomorrow (March 25) for their next trip to Emmerdale. It will be the first episode since Thursday (March 20) last week.

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times , reads: “Ella fights her corner, love is blossoming between Kammy and Sarah, and Jai takes advantage of Steph's state of mind.”