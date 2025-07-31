Dan Da Dan is being released weekly on Netflix and the exact time has been confirmed 👽👽

Dan Da Dan is back with a new episode this evening.

The hit anime’s second season continues on Netflix.

But when exactly can you expect it?

It might be summer but the spooky season will be continuing on Netflix in a few hours. Dan Da Dan’s second season will continue with a brand new episode.

The hit anime returned earlier in July for a highly anticipated run of new episodes. The first three were once again bundled together and released in cinemas a few weeks prior - in the form of the movie Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye.

Dan Da Dan season 2 is starting on July 3 | Netflix

Last week saw the show pass that point and now all viewers are experiencing brand new instalments. But when exactly can you expect the fifth episode to come out on Netflix?

Who is in the cast of Dan Da Dan season 2?

Momo Ayase - Shion Wakayama (Japanese), Abby Trott (English)

Ken Takakura (Okarun) - Natsuki Hanae (Japanese), A.J. Beckles (English)

Seiko Ayase - Nana Mizuki (Japanese), Kari Wahlgren (English)

Aira Shiratori - Ayane Sakura (Japanese), Lisa Reimold (English)

Jin Enjoji - Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese), Aleks Le (English)

The cast features plenty of familiar voices, Shion Wakayama is Yunli in Honkai: Star Rail as well as Ellen Joe in Zenless Zone Zero.

Natsuki Hanae is the Japanese voice of Tanjiro in Demon Slayer. He has also had roles in Tokyo Ghoul, Food Wars, Haikyu!! and more.

Abby Trott is the voice of Nezuko in the English dub of Demon Slayer - so a few links to the famous anime in this show. She is also Shizuka Mikazuki in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

What time is Dandadan out on Netflix?

The latest chapter in the adventure of Okarun and Momo is set to arrive today (July 31) - with the season releasing weekly on Thursdays. Dan Da Dan’s second series will have 12 episodes in total.

Fans can expect new episodes to run through late September, barring any changes to the schedule. So the season finale will arrive just as the leaves are starting to change, and Halloween will be just on the horizon.

The blockbuster anime is dropping episodes on both Netflix and Crunchyroll at the exact same time - which was also the case for the first season in 2024. Viewers will want to make sure they are aware of when the episodes will actually arrive, so they can be ready to tune in.

Dan Da Dan season two episode five is due to land on streaming platforms, including Netflix, at 5pm BST for UK audiences - Noon ET/ 9am PT for viewers in America.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.