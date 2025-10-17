Celebrity Traitors is taking another break - and it’ll be a while before the next episode 😨📺

Celebrity Traitors is another yet another break.

Fans are facing a wait for the next episodes.

But when will the show be back on the BBC?

It feels like a new week has only just begun at the Traitors Castle and already it is time for another break. The first ever celebrity version of the BBC’s blockbuster hit is finally upon us.

Unfortunately, fans are facing an agonising wait for the next episodes as another week has come to an end. Claudia Winkleman assembled her initial line-up of traitors more than a week ago and there has been plenty of drama since.

Viewers have been vocal in their praise for the line-up which has mixed national treasures, sports legends, and rising stars together. Remind yourself of the full cast here.

But when should you set your reminder for the show’s return? Here’s all you need to know:

When is the next episode of Celebrity Traitors?

Claudia Winkleman is back to host The Celebrity Traitors | BBC

Fans are being reminded that unlike the regular civilian version of the BBC hit, Celebrity Traitors has just two episodes per week. It means it is only on TV on Wednesday and Thursday nights - at least in the initial weeks of the competition.

Celebrity Traitors next episode - number five of the series - is due to be broadcast next Wednesday (October 22). It will start at 9pm and will be followed by episode six on October 23.

The main version of the series has traditionally broadcast three episodes per week. It has been reported that Celebrity Traitors will run for a slightly shorter nine episodes.

How to watch Celebrity Traitors?

The show is once again being broadcast by the BBC. New episodes will air on Wednesday and Thursday nights on BBC One/ One HD.

It will start at 9pm each night it is broadcast, the Beeb has confirmed. The Celebrity Traitors will also be available to watch live and on demand on BBC iPlayer.

