I'm a Celebrity was won by Danny Jones last year - but who could be going into the jungle in 2025?

I’m a Celebrity will be back soon for another series.

ITV has kept the cast under wraps so far.

But who are the names being rumoured right now?

A rap star, an England legend, and some major YouTube stars are among the names being rumoured for I’m a Celebrity’s next series. ITV’s iconic reality show will soon be back for another year and speculation is rife.

The date for the 2025 edition has yet to be announced, but it has started in November every year since 2004. Expect confirmation to come in the coming weeks.

McFly’s Danny Jones capped off 2024 by winning the previous season of I’m a Celebrity - having started the year as the last one standing in The Masked Singer. The crown is being dusted down and a new King or Queen of the Jungle will be crowned before you know it.

But who could be in the frame for the next series? Here’s all you need to know:

8 stars rumoured for I’m a Celebrity 2025

The favourites for I'm a Celebrity 2025 have been named by bookies. Photo: ITV | ITV

Celebrity Traitors might be the reality show on everyone’s lips right now, but it won’t be long before I’m a Celeb is back to steal the spotlight. The 2024 edition kicked off on November 17, for reference, so it isn’t likely to be far away now.

ITV also starts the new season of its iconic reality series on a Sunday night. It will run until early December, based on previous years.

The cast remains under wraps, but that hasn’t stopped the speculation from growing rife once again. Betting website OLBG has revealed which stars are the current favourites to be heading into the jungle this autumn.

One of the most backed names currently is rapper Aitch, while YouTube favourites like Angry Ginge and KSI are also being favoured by punters. ITV snapped up KSI to be a guest judge on Britain's Got Talent this year and Angry Ginge has participated in Soccer Aid.

The odds also includes:

Aitch - 6/4

Shona McGarty - 2/1

Kelly Brook - 2/1

Nick Ferrari - 3/1

Lisa Riley - 3/1

Angry Ginge - 4/1

KSI - 4/1

Wayne Rooney - 5/1

Jake Ashton, Entertainment Betting Expert, said: “ITV’s lineup strategy has clearly shifted to blend mainstream and influencer culture. Aitch at 6/4 makes sense as he’s funny, relatable and comfortable on camera.

“Expect at least one social media star like Angry Ginge or KSI to make the final cut.”

When could I’m a Celebrity start in 2025?

The show has returned every November since 2004, even during the Covid years when it took place in Wales instead of Australia. However, the exact date in that month it has begun has changed over the years.

Most recently, I’m a Celebrity kicked-off on Sunday, November 17 for its 2024 series. The year before it began on November 19 and in 2022 it started at the earlier time of November 6 - but this was due to the Qatar World Cup.

The show always starts on a Sunday and November 16 could fit the bill this year. But expect an announcement closer to the time.

ITV is also set to air another all star version in early 2026. Ant and Dec missed the NTA awards due to filming taking place in South Africa.

However, unlike the first version, the final will take place live in the UK. It has been confirmed.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.