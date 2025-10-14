Celebrity Traitors fans have been left waiting for the next episode - but when is it on again? 🚨📺

Celebrity Traitors left viewers on a huge cliffhanger last week.

Fans have been waiting to find out who was banished.

But when will the next episode be on TV?

It has been a brutal wait for Celebrity Traitors fans after the show left viewers on a massive cliffhanger last week. The first ever edition of the BBC spin-off came to an end before the first banishment of the season could be confirmed.

Audiences have been left counting down the days waiting to find out which of the celebs will be sent packing. The voting was close with Niko Omilana, Kate Garraway, Tameka Empson, and Tom Daley all getting at least one.

However, unlike the regular series, Celebrity Traitors only has two episodes per week instead of the usual three. It meant that after the credits rolled on Thursday (October 9) the show was suddenly on a break again.

But when can you expect the next episode? Here’s all you need to know:

When is The Celebrity Traitors on TV next?

The Celebrity Traitors kicked-off last night, with 19 stars joining the show. | CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

After months of anticipation and hype, the very first celeb version of the BBC’s hit social deduction game made its debut on October 8. It saw the line-up of Traitors confirmed and 24 hours later the first ‘murder’ took place.

The episode on Thursday (October 9), ended on a huge cliffhanger as voting at the very first roundtable took place. Viewers were left waiting to discover who will be banished from the Traitors Castle.

Celebrity Traitors will return tomorrow (October 15) with another episode following on Thursday (October 16). Both episodes this week are due to start at 9pm and will run for around an hour.

Unlike the regular version, Celebrity Traitors will only have two episodes per week - at least through the first few weeks. It will air on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

How to watch Celebrity Traitors?

The show is once again being broadcast by the BBC. New episodes will air on Wednesday and Thursday nights on BBC One/ One HD.

It will start at 9pm each night it is broadcast, the Beeb has confirmed. The Celebrity Traitors will also be available to watch live and on demand on BBC iPlayer.

