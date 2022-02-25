Rocket to The Spheres with Coldplace as they land at Morecambe's Platform

Coldplace, the leading tribute to Coldplay, will be showcasing their brand new theatre show, complete with lasers, video graphics, confetti canons and Xylobands, all based around the new Coldplay album, Music of the Spheres, released in October.

“We love the new Coldplay look with their luminous graphics and planetary system, and are enjoying re-creating their show,” said Shane Crofts, lead singer of Coldplace.

“The whole story surrounding the new album, and Coldplay’s vision of The Spheres and Kaotica is fascinating, and one which we’ve loved exploring.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coldplace tribute band live.

Chris Martin had a vision of a fictional solar system called The Spheres, and Kaotica is one of the fictional nine planets he created. It’s a trash planet with rejected people and aliens inhabiting it and is the focus for their first single from the new album, Higher Power, which was released in May last year. Along with their fictional solar system and planets, Coldplay also developed a new language called Kaotican. This is made up of logographics, and each symbol corresponds to a letter in the Romanian alphabet or a number. It was originally designed by the Argentinian artist and graphic singer, Pilar Zeta, along with the visual artist, Victor Scorrano. “We passed days and nights immersed in parallel universes, exploring new shapes, new worlds.

“That’s how we created Kaotica, the planet with altered space-time,” Tweeted Victor Scorrano, when talking about the Kaotican language.

Coldplace have been working hard behind the scenes, studying the new style show, re-creating it, and also having the odd conversation with Coldplay, and Phil Harvey, who is considered to be the fifth member of Coldplay.

“We can’t wait for you to see our interpretation of Coldplay’s world, and for you to be a part of it,” continues Shane.

“Expect to be blown away whilst enjoying the classic Coldplay anthems.”