Our Race to the Oscars 2025 league tables have changed since the Oscar nominations - somewhat 🎞🏆

The Race to the Oscars 2025 continues as we get closer to the BAFTAs.

With the announcements made for the 2025 Academy Awards, we’ve updated our league table to reflect new points scored.

Here’s who’s climbed, who’s dropped out and who remains in the same position with our February leader board update.

It’s (practically) the start of a new month for 2025, which means we inch closer to both the BAFTAs and the hallowed 97th Academy Awards ceremony.

Which also means that, owing to the pinch-and-punch after the first day of the month, we’re needing to update our Race to the Oscars league table before the big event - especially as we now know who is set to compete for an Academy Award in March 2025.

Has our Race to the Oscars league table changed after the announcement of this year's Academy Award nominees? | Canva/Getty Images

With the nominees revealed during a live stream in January, there’s been more nods for Adrien Brody, Karla Sofia Gascon and Demi Moore and although the Best Actor and Actress league tables are relatively the same compared to January, there’s been a bit of business taking place on our Best Film league table.

So, now we’ve added the Oscar nominations to the films and those involved, who leads the way ahead of the BAFTAs as of writing?

The science part

The ceremonies we’ve focused on include the Golden Globes, the BAFTA Awards, the SAG Awards, the DGA Awards and the 2025 Academy Awards.

Much like a football league table, a nomination equals one point, a win equals three points; the ensemble cast award at the SAG Awards counts towards the film rather than the performers, while both contenders that were involved in Best Drama and Best Comedy at the Golden Globes have been grouped together.

Race to the Oscars 2025 - February leader boards

Best Film

No changes at the top of our leader board, but the Oscar nominations have led to some movement mid-table. | Canva

There’s some significant changes to our leader board since the Oscar nominations announcement in January.

Although both Emilia Perez and The Brutalist are still in the top two positions, the success of Anora during the Oscar nominations have seen that film rise to third, pushing A Complete Unknown, Conclave and Wicked down by a position each.

But with nods in the Best Film and Best Screenplays categories, both The Substance and Nickel Boys have risen to be included within our top ten to start February off with.

Best Actor

Adrien Brody is still a firm favourite to pick up the Best Actor award, but he now sits tied with Sebastian Stan in our league table. | Canva

No changes to our Best Actor leader board after the Oscar’s nominees announcement, with both Adrien Brody and Sebastian Stan topping our leader board after both got a nod during the nominations.

That top five is rounded out once again by Timothée Chalamet’s performance in A Complete Unknown, Colman Domingo in Sing Sing and Ralph Fiennes in Conclave; but the leader board remains unchanged as far as our rankings go.

Best Actress

With her first Best Actress Oscar nomination to her name, Demi Moore still tops our Best Actress leader board for her role in The Substance. | Canva

It’s the same situation when it comes to the Best Actress race, with Demi Moore still a strong favourite according to our math, adding a Best Actress Oscar nod to her name - her first in history.

But keep an eye on Cynthia Erivo and Mikey Madison - both earned Oscar nods and are now on the same points as Emilia Perez’s Karla Sofia Gascon. With the BAFTAs only weeks away, that could change the lead table once the winners are revealed.

When do the 2025 BAFTAs take place?

The 2025 BAFTA ceremony is set to take place on February 16 2025, broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

When is the 2025 Academy Awards taking place?

The 97th Academy Awards are set to take place on March 2 2025, with the ceremony streaming live on ITV1 and ITVX from 1am on March 3 2025.

Who do you think will win big at the BAFTAs and change our league tables shortly before both the SAG and Academy Awards? Make your predictions by leaving a comment down below.