Fireworks, laser show and street market this Saturday in Morecambe

The fireworks and laser show kicks off at 7.30pm on the Stone Jetty in Morecambe.

As part of the Spring Into Morecambe day organised by Morecambe Town Council, Morecambe’s first artisan market will be held on Saturday, March 26 as well.

The Euston Road Market (on the stretch outside Travelodge) will be open from 10am to 5pm and will host 20 stalls selling, such things as gin made locally in Morecambe, food, handknitted accessories and goods, homemade traditional and vegan fudge, and tropic skincare and makeup.

Spring into Morecambe day this Saturday will have fireworks, a laser show and a street market.

Free street entertainment will be provided by local artists ‘Captain Cabaret (Bill Roberts) - One Man Band’, ‘Avant Deux’ folk duo and Stiltwalkers from the Northern Heights Dance and Aerial Company.