Second Q School defeat for James Silverwood

James Silverwood fell at the first hurdle when he competed in World Snooker’s second Q School tournament last week.
By Gavin Browne
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The Lancaster player had gone into the competition after losing in the second round a week earlier.

However, he exited with a 4-2 defeat against Ben Robinson in round one last Friday at the Morningside Arena, Leicester.

Confident of progressing
James Silverwood lost in round one at the second Q School tournament
James Silverwood lost in round one at the second Q School tournament
Silverwood had started the match well, taking the first two frames in their best-of seven meeting.

Robinson, nevertheless, rallied by taking the next four frames in order to claim his place in the second round.

That was as far as he went, losing 4-0 against Peter Lines who had beaten him at the same stage in the first Q School.

Silverwood’s initial Q School involvement this year saw him beat Sam McKay 4-2 in the first round.

Lewis Ullah proved too strong at the next stage, securing victory over Silverwood by the same scoreline.

