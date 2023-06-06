Second Q School defeat for James Silverwood
The Lancaster player had gone into the competition after losing in the second round a week earlier.
However, he exited with a 4-2 defeat against Ben Robinson in round one last Friday at the Morningside Arena, Leicester.
Silverwood had started the match well, taking the first two frames in their best-of seven meeting.
Robinson, nevertheless, rallied by taking the next four frames in order to claim his place in the second round.
That was as far as he went, losing 4-0 against Peter Lines who had beaten him at the same stage in the first Q School.
Silverwood’s initial Q School involvement this year saw him beat Sam McKay 4-2 in the first round.
Lewis Ullah proved too strong at the next stage, securing victory over Silverwood by the same scoreline.