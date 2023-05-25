Snooker star ​James Silverwood confident of achieving his destiny

​The Lancaster lad has long been touted as somebody who could rub shoulders with the very best on the green baize since childhood.

However, he has yet to make that big breakthrough and earn his place among the elite. Now 32-years-old Silverwood remains optimistic – and confident – that this year will his time.

Later this month, the cue ace will attempt to qualify for the World Snooker Tour when he enters Q-School, which is being staged in Leicester this year.

Up against the very best amateur players, Silverwood will compete in a tournament-style competition and if he wins through to the semi-finals, he will automatically qualify for the world tour.

Despite being a veteran of past Q-School campaigns, which have ended without success, Silverwood is fiercely determined to achieve what he believes is his destiny.

He has been drawn to face Scot Sam McKay in the opening round of Q-School-1 on Saturday, May 27.

Should he be unsuccessful, Silverwood will get another chance a week later at Q-School-2.

"I have always underachieved at Q-School,” he said. “This year, everything feels like it’s going in the right direction.

"I have changed jobs which allows me to practice more.

"It wasn’t through not wanting to practice before, but I haven’t been able to be able to put in the hours that I wanted due to work commitments.

"You can’t practice a hour a day and expect to compete at that level. My consistency level dropped but with me changing jobs, I am putting in four, five, six hours of practice every day now.”

Silverwood has also benefitted from practising alongside players such Croston’s Ian Burns, Blackpool’s James Cahill and former top-50 ace Robbie Williams.

All three have competed at the highest level and Silverwood hopes that will stand him in good stead.

"Robbie is the highest player I have played in practice,” said Silverwood. “I kind of grew up with him in the juniors. He beat me but I felt like I competed against him and that was a month ago, so I feel right now I am in much better shape.”

Meanwhile, Silverwood has had his world record time of a shade over 17 seconds for clearing the colours on a snooker table ratified by Guinness World Records.