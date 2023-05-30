News you can trust since 1837
Second round Q School defeat for James Silverwood

James Silverwood fell at the second hurdle in his attempt to earn a World Snooker tour card.
By Gavin Browne
Published 30th May 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read

The 32-year-old was among the players competing in the first Q School qualifying competition at Leicester’s Morningside Arena.

Silverwood’s participation ended with defeat in round two on Monday, losing 4-2 against Lewis Ullah.

He had taken the first frame before Ullah won three in a row, including a break of 54 along the way.

James Silverwood lost in round two of the first Q School tournament
James Silverwood lost in round two of the first Q School tournament
Although Silverwood halved his deficit with victory in frame five, Ullah took the sixth to ensure his progress.

Silverwood had booked his place at that stage thanks to a 4-2 victory against Sam McKay in the opening round.

Having taken the first two frames, Silverwood was pegged back before taking the fifth and sixth to secure his spot in the next round.

Silverwood is also among the entrants for the second Q School event, again in Leicester, starting on Thursday.

He meets Ben Robinson in round one with the winner facing Peter Lines.

Related topics:Leicester