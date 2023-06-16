They went down by 45 runs when they faced Torrisholme at Woodhill Lane in their Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Division One North meeting on Thursday.

Torrisholme batted first and posted an imposing score of 190-4 from their 20 overs.

Josh Wills (16) was first to go, dismissed by Lewis Smith to end a stand of 65 with Freddie Whatmuff.

Morecambe CC's Shane Burton made 18 and took one wicket in their defeat on Thursday Picture: Tony North

He took the attack to Morecambe’s bowlers, adding a further 92 with Joseph Wills.

That ended when Alex Briggs removed Whatmuff, who had struck three sixes and 13 fours in a 50-ball 88.

Joseph Wills made 48 from 27 balls, including seven boundaries and two maximums, before he was out to Lloyd Smith.

Shane Burton sent back James Ferguson (1), leaving Jack Batty eight not out and James Cookson six not out.

Lewis Smith took 1-20, Burton 1-26, Briggs 1-28 and Lloyd Smith 1-35 for Morecambe, who replied with 145-5.

All of their top five got starts but none were able to score at the rate required to threaten Torrisholme’s score.

First to go was Lewis Smith (18), whose departure to Matthew Cline ended a stand of 32 with Andrew Creech.

Burton joined Creech for a partnership of 40, which was halted when the Kiwi was out to Whatmuff for 18.

He then picked up another wicket nine runs later when Creech was dismissed for a 34-ball 39, having hit three boundaries in that time.

Briggs was joined in the middle by Ashton Ward with the pair linking up for a stand of 35.

Jack Heap ended that partnership, sending back Briggs who had struck three fours before he was out for 20.

There was still time remaining in the Morecambe innings for Josh Wills to dismiss Craig Brown (6).

That meant George Marshall ended one not out with Ward finishing on 30 not out, having struck four fours.

Whatmuff finished with 2-26, Heap 1-15, Josh Wills 1-25 and Cline 1-34.