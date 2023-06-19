Last Saturday’s derby loss against Lancaster CC made it six consecutive defeats in league, cup and T20 outings.

The Lancaster defeat was especially difficult to stomach, not just because it was against Morecambe’s nearest and dearest.

It also came after Morecambe’s batting had flourished in posting 245-6 in 45 overs of their Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division meeting.

Andrew Creech contributed with the bat for Morecambe Picture: Tony North

Their bowlers were unable to defend that total as Lancaster reached their target with three wickets and as many overs in hand.

The Morecambe captain said: “We batted well but our bowling wasn’t the best, let’s put it that way.

“We threw a game away which we never should have lost, they knocked it off quite comfortably by the end.

“Shane Burton’s knock (128) was fantastic, as were Andy (Andrew Creech, 34) and Luke (Pearson, 43) alongside him.

“It was great from the batting perspective but we bowled so poorly, so many balls were just gifts.

“To not defend a score of more than 240 on Saturday was very disappointing.

“We just need to try and win games of cricket, starting this week when we play Carnforth in the T20 (Tuesday) and then Penwortham in the league (Saturday).

“At the moment, it just feels like we’re coming out on the wrong end of everything we do.