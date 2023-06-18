Inevitably, given both teams had struggled with their batting this season, almost 500 runs were scored across the two innings at Woodhill Lane as Lancaster departed with a three-wicket win.

Morecambe's Shane Burton hits out during his 128 against Lancaster on Saturday Picture: Tony North

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They didn’t have the best start as Lewis Smith (0) fell to Irfan Qayyum but then rallied strongly.

Fellow opener Andrew Creech made it to 34 when he was removed by Kieran Moffat, while Ben Simm accounted for Craig Brown (10).

However, overseas amateur Shane Burton put in a starring role for Morecambe, hitting 17 boundaries and a pair of sixes in his 128.

He was eventually dismissed by Simm, who also sent back Bryson Little (0), while Luke Pearson made it to 43 before falling to Qayyum.

Lancaster's Irfan Qayyum took two wickets and scored 40 against Morecambe Picture: Tony North

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That meant Alex Briggs ended seven not out and Ashton Ward one not out, as Simm took 3-61, Qayyum 2-52 and Moffat 1-81.

The Lancaster response saw them reach 249-7 in only 41 overs with every batter reaching double figures.

Eddie Steinson (11) was out to Dan Stanley but fellow opener, Qayyum, and Harvey Fitton hit back.

Qayyum hit 40 before falling to Stefan Dixon, who then dismissed Fitton for Lancaster’s top score of 43, as well as Jamie Heywood (23).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burton followed up his century with the wicket of Noor Elahi (21) before Dixon brought up his five-for.

That was achieved when he removed Lancaster’s overseas man, Thayne Nel (22), as well as Moffat (16).

Morecambe, however, were unable to make any further inroads with the ball.

Instead, David Steinson and Simm joined forces in taking Lancaster to their target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simm struck three fours in finishing 24 not out, while David Steinson found the rope four times in his undefeated 36.

Dixon was Morecambe’s leading performer with the ball, claiming 5-65 from 15 overs.

Stanley ended the day with 1-43, while Burton finished with figures of 1-68.

The win leaves Lancaster fourth in the table ahead of Saturday’s home game against Carnforth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad