They made it two wins from two in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Division One North group with a 12-run defeat of Netherfield at Lune Road.

Lancaster batted first and concluded their 20 overs on 145-7 thanks to two innings of note.

The first was from opener Harvey Fitton, who struck six fours and two sixes in a 35-ball 44.

Harvey Fitton hit 44 and took three wickets in Lancaster's T20 win Picture: Tony North

Fitton had dominated partnerships with Irfan Qayyum (2), Thayne Nel (8) and Eddie Steinson (3) before his departure left Lancaster 73-4.

That quickly became 94-6 as Lee Sparks (0) was next to go, followed by Jack Lord (11).

The second crucial innings followed as Ben Simm and Luke Phillips put together a seventh-wicket stand of 50.

Simm also fell for 44, having hit four maximums and three boundaries during his 27-ball stay.

Phillips ended 16 not out and David Steinson one not out as Bert Medhurst took 2-48.

The Netherfield reply saw them slump from 124-5 to 133-8 at the close.

Aaron Stephens (18) began briskly before falling to Fitton, who also dismissed Lee Hogg (6).

He then picked up a third wicket, dismissing Stephens’ fellow opener Aaron Chapman for a 24-ball 39: a knock which included six fours and a six.

Simm and David Steinson accounted for Taylor Backhouse (6) and David Darley (1) respectively, leaving Netherfield 93-5 as Lancaster began to turn the screw.

Medhurst and Luke Atkinson’s stand of 31 ended when the former was removed by Nel for 23.

Atkinson was out four runs later, dismissed by Qayyum after using up 41 deliveries for his innings of 23.

Josh Shorrock (5) was run out off the last ball, leaving Harry Lee one not out and Lancaster claiming three points for their victory.

Fitton followed up his batting exploits with figures of 3-32, while Simm finished with 1-16, David Steinson 1-20, Qayyum 1-29 and Nel 1-30.