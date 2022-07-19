Morecambe CC skipper believes a corner has been turned

Having beaten Torrisholme in their T20 match last Friday, Morecambe backed it up with wins on both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday brought victory over Great Eccleston, seeing Morecambe leapfrog them into the second Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division promotion place.

Twenty-four hours later, a comprehensive win at Mawdesley booked their place in the Meyler Cup final against league leaders Fleetwood.

Morecambe captain Alex Briggs scored 57 against Great Eccleston on Saturday Picture: Tony North

Having spoken previously about the need to put together a run of wins, Morecambe have won their last five outings and are coming into form at the right time.

The key last weekend was putting runs on the board, giving their opponents sizeable targets to chase – unsuccessfully as it turned out.

“We have turned a bit of a corner,” Briggs said.

“We’re now starting to get some proper scores on the board with the bat and our bowling and fielding have improved.

“Our bowling has been good all season to be honest but the fielding was a bit suspect – but we’ve put all the facets together now.”

Next up for Morecambe is a home game against Eccleston on Saturday as they look to consolidate second spot in the Palace Shield.

Briggs anticipates a difficult afternoon but backs his players to make it six straight wins.

He added: “We’ve earned the right to have it (promotion) in our hands.

“We have to keep on the run we’re on and keep winning games but Eccleston will be tough.