Morecambe CC bounce back from defeat with weekend win at Penwortham

It was an all-round display as the Morecambe players compiled 182-9 when batting first at Middleforth Green before dismissing their hosts for 110 in reply.

Morecambe's Stefan Dixon helped them to victory at Penwortham Picture: Tony North

The 12 points saw Briggs’ players climb back into second place going into Saturday’s trip to bottom club Kirkham and Wesham.

The Morecambe captain said: “It was the exact response we needed and they (Penwortham) weren’t a bad side either.

“We perhaps could have got 250 really because we were 113-1 off 20 overs, but then we petered out.

“We were still able to get 182, which looked competitive on an OK wicket, but Penwortham is a small ground so that means the scores are usually a little bit higher.”

After being asked to bat first, Morecambe’s eventual total was set up by their top three.

Lewis Smith hit 34 and Briggs 32 but it was Luke Pearson who top-scored with 52 before he was the fifth man out.

Stefan Dixon and Lloyd Smith both contributed 11 lower down the order as Penwortham’s Nathan Patel finished with figures of 4-46.

Penwortham’s reply saw them lose early wickets in reaching 84-3, only for the last seven wickets to fall for only 26 runs.

Sam Ryding had led the way with 41 before falling to Dixon, who finished with 4-29.

Smith contributed 3-20, Gareth Pedder 1-12 and Shane Burton 1-22 as Penwortham were all out for 110 with 14 overs remaining.

While happy with the 12 points for victory, Briggs pinpointed areas for improvement.

“Losing late wickets was the frustrating thing,” he admitted.

“If we had just knocked the ball about, we would have been able to get extra runs – but we were trying to hit it out of the ground.

“However, if we’re winning and not putting in a perfect performance then I’m still happy because that’s the sign of a good side.