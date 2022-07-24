Morecambe CC are well beaten by visiting Eccleston

They lost by 64 runs in a rain-affected game against Eccleston, allowing Great Eccleston back into the other promotion place behind leaders Fleetwood.

Saturday’s showers meant the match was reduced to 25 overs a side with Eccleston opting to bat first.

They scored at just more than a run a ball, concluding their innings on 153-5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe's Lewis Smith made 18 in their defeat against Eccleston Picture: Tony North

Morecambe had enjoyed a good start with the ball, Irfan Qayyum dismissing Adam Norris (0) and Lloyd Smith removing Matthew Ashcroft (8).

Opener Thomas Wilkinson and Reece Thomas led the fightback, the former having reached 29 before he was run out.

Thomas comfortably top-scored, hitting 65 before he was out to Shane Burton, who also sent back Michael Atkinson (19).

Alex Brooks ended 11 not out and Jordan Bentham nine not out as Burton took 2-39, Qayyum 1-37 and Lloyd Smith 1-14.

The Morecambe reply saw them all out for 89 at the end of the 22nd over.

Lewis Smith made 18 and skipper Alex Briggs 17 but the rest of the top order were dismissed for one run between them.

That came courtesy of Qayyum as Luke Pearson, Burton and Fazian Ghumman were all out for ducks.

Reuben Orr made a defiant 24 and Ashton Ward 12 but Stefan Dixon (2) and Lloyd Smith (0) fell cheaply to end proceedings.

Thomas Wilkinson led the Eccleston attack, finishing with 4-17, as Michael Atkinson also picked up 2-9.

Morecambe’s chance to bounce back comes on Saturday when they travel to Thornton Cleveleys, who sit 13 points behind them in seventh place.

The seconds suffered a 13th loss in 14 division 1B matches as they went down by five wickets at Thornton Cleveleys.

Morecambe batted first at Illawalla, where they recovered from 84-7 to 188-7 at the end of their 39 overs.

Dan Stanley (55 not out) and Jack Lupton (50 not out) added 104 for the eighth wicket after Jonathan Bass had taken 3-32.