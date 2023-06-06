They lost by nine wickets against bottom club Vernon Carus, enabling Euxton to leapfrog them at the summit.

Lancaster skipper Eddie Steinson had said he was surprised at Vernons’ start to the season – and their bowling attack supported his observations.

Having batted first on Saturday, Lancaster were reduced to 32-4 and then 59-7 before eventually recovering to 109 all out.

Lancaster opener Harvey Fitton was dismissed for 17 Picture: Tony North

Openers Jack Lord and Harvey Fitton had put on 19 before the former (2) was dismissed by Matthew Timms.

His new ball partner, Oliver Lombard, then set about the rest of the top order, starting with the wicket of Fitton (17) without further score.

He then removed Jamie Heywood (6), Joseph Bradshaw (0) and Luke Phillips (6) to leave Lancaster 46-5.

Timms then picked up a second wicket by sending back Eddie Steinson (11), again without further addition.

Thayne Nel (6) became Lombard’s fifth wicket of the afternoon as Lancaster were left reeling at 59-7.

David Steinson and Irfan Qayyum attempted a rebuild, putting together an innings-high partnership of 25 for the eighth wicket.

They were eventually separated by Lombard, who sent back David Steinson (14).

Qayyum was joined by Lewis McGinley, the pair adding another 24 for the ninth wicket in taking Lancaster past three figures.

McGinley (9) was dismissed by Scott Fisher, who ended the Lancaster innings with the wicket of Qayyum (23).

That meant Fisher ended with 2-13 and Timms 2-20, but it was Lombard who took the honours with 6-56.

In reply, Vernons secured victory by reaching 114-1 inside 27 overs for maximum points.

Qayyum took the only wicket to fall, accounting for Wes Royle (24) with the score on 39.

Jamie Rigby joined opener Ian Dunn for an unbroken stand of 75 in taking Vernons to their target.

Dunn finished 56 not out and Rigby 21 not out as Qayyum claimed figures of 1-21.

It meant Lancaster finished with one point for their efforts ahead of their next league match this weekend.

