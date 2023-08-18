Five games remain and, with leaders Euxton comfortably clear, the second promotion place seems to be a fight between Carnforth, Mawdesley and Lancaster.

Carnforth and Mawdesley are level on points in second and third respectively, six clear of Lancaster with a month to go.

Tomorrow sees Steinson’s players host Vernon Carus, who beat them in early June, while Carnforth make the trip to Mawdesley.

Lancaster CC captain Eddie Steinson Picture: Tony North

It’s the first of a crucial set of fixtures as Lancaster travel to Mawdesley (August 26) and Carnforth (September 9), either side of a derby with Morecambe (September 2).

Lancaster go into tomorrow, looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats against Euxton and Preston.

“We’ve got every opportunity of taking that second spot,” Steinson told the Guardian.

“I’m sure Mawdesley and Carnforth will be looking at that the same way: all three teams have that second spot to play for.

“All three have it in their own hands as well. If we win every game, we’re going to finish second.

“That has to start this weekend against Vernons who, again, have got very good players.

“They were in the Northern League with us last season and not many of their personnel have changed, so they aren’t pushovers.

“If we think we’re going to roll them over, they are going to roll us over instead so we have got to be on top form to win the game.”

The Lancaster camp was disappointed with defeat at Preston, where they were all out for 143 chasing their hosts’ 168-9.

It wasn’t just the defeat that irked the skipper, it was also the manner in which it happened.

Steinson added: “There’s a lot of young lads and I said to them after the game that we’re still in the hunt for promotion.

“We have to wise up because, if we do go up to the Northern League, we can’t get away with some of the mistakes we’re making.