Lancaster CC must capitalise on momentum

Eddie Steinson was delighted that Lancaster CC managed to capitalise on their promotion rivals’ lack of action last weekend.
By Gavin Browne
Published 28th Jul 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read

Four of the six scheduled Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division matches had early finishes because of wet weather.

However, while Torrisholme won at Great Eccleston, Lancaster were also victorious as they hosted Kirkham and Wesham.

A rain-affected match saw the visitors to Lune Road make 108-5 in 27 overs before Lancaster, facing an amended target of 94 from 16, earned a five-wicket win with six balls left.

Lancaster CC captain Eddie Steinson Picture: Tony North
Lancaster CC captain Eddie Steinson Picture: Tony North
Defiant about promotion hopes

Steinson, who was absent last weekend, said: “We cashed in and that was really crucial.

“Our home games are going to be really important if this weather carries on, if only because it drains really quickly.

“It isn’t like some other grounds when the rain really impacts whether the game’s on or not.”

Ten points for victory enabled Lancaster to leapfrog Carnforth into third, five points behind second-placed Mawdesley with eight games left.

The first of those comes on Saturday when Lancaster are due to visit fifth-placed Penwortham

The hosts are only 14 points adrift of the top two but Steinson is hopeful Lancaster can build upon two wins and a no result in the last three matches.

He added: “Penwortham can always turn out a result, they certainly aren’t a pushover by any means.

“I’ve said it plenty of times that we have a team that can get on a run of good form and we’re starting to pick up wins.

“The momentum is with us going into the final third of the season and we have to take advantage of that.”

