Lancaster CC skipper: Everything is still to play for
With nine games to go, Lancaster sit fourth in the table and are 13 points adrift of second-placed Mawdesley in the race for promotion from the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division.
The first of those nine matches comes on Saturday, when they welcome seventh-placed Kirkham and Wesham to Lune Road (1pm).
Steinson’s players are in need of a victory, having only won two of their last seven after a good start to the season.
The most recent of those matches was last Saturday’s trip to Torrisholme, where rain ended matters with Lancaster 16-0 chasing their hosts’ 150 all out.
Only one of last weekend’s six Premier Division games reached a conclusion, meaning that although Lancaster didn’t pick up a win, they didn’t lose ground on their promotion rivals either.
“There’s nine games to go and it’s all to play for,” the Lancaster captain maintained.
“It’s about putting together a run of results between now and the end of the season.
“We’ve had an up-and-down season so far but there’s plenty of points left and we have a chance if we can put a run together.
“We know we can do that. We lost to Torrisholme earlier in the season but, after that, we went on a decent run for the next few games.
“Last Saturday was frustrating but we managed to get all 10 wickets, which has given us a couple of bonus points – and every point is crucial at this stage of the season.”