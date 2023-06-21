They snapped a three-game losing spell with victory against Netherfield in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield’s T20 group stages last Thursday.

That was followed up by last Saturday’s derby win over Morecambe in the Premier Division, when Lancaster overhauled their hosts’ 245-6 with three wickets and as many overs in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Shane Burton hit 128 for Morecambe, Lancaster’s reply was a more collective effort with a top score of 43 as all nine batters made double figures.

Lancaster CC captain Eddie Steinson Picture: Tony North

Steinson said: “Saturday was a good performance with the bat, especially chasing such a good score.

“The fact everyone stepped up showed the lads’ determination to chase it down.

“What we decided to do was go hard early on and make sure we were up with the run rate, if not ahead of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re now starting to come back into form after beating Netherfield and Morecambe.

“Once we start getting on a roll, we tend to go on a long unbeaten run but – equally – we’d lost three in a row.

“We have to make sure we’re capitalising on the momentum we’ve built up over the last two games and putting in some really solid performances.”

Those two consecutive wins can become four with Lancaster facing another double-header this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday sees a trip to Torrisholme in the T20 competition (6pm), followed by Saturday’s home league match with Carnforth (1pm).

Only four points separate Carnforth, in second, from Lancaster in fourth as the halfway point of the season looms.

Carnforth lost to Kirkham and Wesham last time out but Steinson isn’t surprised by their displays so far.

They were promoted after finishing second in division 1A last year while the champions, Mawdesley, are third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steinson said: “I think, from speaking to a lot of the lads, Carnforth have some decent players in their ranks.