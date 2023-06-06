Facing a Westgate team playing a division below them in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield structure, Lancaster were beaten by two wickets.

They had gone into the game on the back of defeat at Vernon Carus 24 hours earlier, while Westgate were seeking to atone for a league loss against Chorley.

It was Lancaster who batted first and they completed their 40 overs on 213-6.

Lancaster CC's Jamie Heywood is bowled by Westgate CC's Jacob Vaughan Picture: Tony North

Irfan Qayyum (3) fell cheaply to Oliver Whatmuff before fellow opener, David Steinson, and Jamie Heywood set about overcoming that early loss.

They made starts but could not take them further as Jacob Vaughan accounted for both batters, David Steinson having hit 24 and Heywood 18.

Matthew Hannigan also collected a couple of wickets, dismissing Eddie Steinson and Thayne Nel after both had made 12.

Westgate CC were left celebrating Meyler Cup success against Lancaster CC Picture: Tony North

Jack Lord and Joseph Bradshaw were the players responsible for getting Lancaster to their eventual total.

Lord reached 58 before falling to Westgate skipper Andrew Hill, though Bradshaw was unbeaten on 69 at the close.

Hannigan led the Westgate bowling with figures of 2-26 as Vaughan finished with 2-54, Hill 1-33 and Whatmuff 1-39.

Westgate’s reply saw them reach 216-8 with 11 balls remaining of their innings.

Their successful run chase was set up by the top order, five of whom made 30 or more.

Openers Sam Frith (32) and Garry Tattersall (30) laid the foundation before falling to Bradshaw, who also accounted for Joel Frith (0).

Hill reached 36 before he was run out, while Thayne Nel eventually dismissed Whatmuff (40) and Jack Huntington (48).

Qayyum also got in on the act, sending back Vaughan (4) and Rory Briggs (0).

However, the ninth-wicket pair of Hannigan and Zak Buchanan managed to get Westgate over the line in finishing five not out and one not out respectively.

Bradshaw had Lancaster’s best bowling figures as he finished with 3-30, while Nel claimed 2-36 and Qayyum 2-56.