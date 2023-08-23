News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Lancaster CC face a crucial Palace Shield trip

Eddie Steinson hopes experience will pay off as Lancaster CC face a potentially pivotal match in their season this weekend.
By Gavin Browne
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

Lancaster sit third in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division with four games remaining, the first of which is at second-placed Mawdesley on Saturday.

The hosts are five points clear of Lancaster so, if they were to win, that would open up a huge advantage in the race for promotion back to the Northern Premier Cricket League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Lancaster win, on the other hand, would see them climb into second going into the final month of the season.

Lancaster CC skipper Eddie Steinson Picture: Tony NorthLancaster CC skipper Eddie Steinson Picture: Tony North
Lancaster CC skipper Eddie Steinson Picture: Tony North
Most Popular
Read More
Big month ahead

There is also the question of revenge given Mawdesley won the reverse fixture at Lune Road by eight wickets in early June.

Steinson said: “We were really poor that day, there were no excuses for our performance.

“The lads need to use that as motivation between now and the end of the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I think the benefit we’ve got is we have players who have been there before.

“We went down to the Palace Shield and came back up, so the experience of people like Ben (Simm) and Irfan (Qayyum) is going to be vital for us in the run-in.”

Euxton can clinch the title this weekend with victory at Morecambe but, behind them, only eight points separate Mawdesley and fourth-placed Carnforth.

Mawdesley’s win over Carnforth last weekend put them in the box seat for second position, on the same day Lancaster saw off Vernon Carus by six wickets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was a win set up by the bowlers with Kieran Moffat claiming 5-22 and Ben Simm 3-17 as Vernons were all out for 63.

Lancaster needed only 14.1 overs to reach their target, posting 64-4 with Joseph Bradshaw hitting a quickfire 43.

A foot injury meant Steinson watched on from the sidelines as Simm led Lancaster to their 10th win of the season.

He said: “If we play like we did against Vernons, then I’m really confident we can get a result there.

“They (Mawdesley) are a decent team but they aren’t unbeatable – and it’s the same for us – so we have to turn up with the same attitude we had last weekend.”

Related topics:LancasterVernonsCarnforth