Looking for a return to the Northern Premier Cricket League after finishing fourth last season, Morecambe host Vernon Carus on April 22.

Vernons make the trip, looking for an immediate promotion back to the NPCL after finishing bottom in 2022.

May brings back-to-back local matches with a trip to promoted Carnforth on May 6, followed by Torrisholme’s visit a week later.

Morecambe CC and Torrisholme CC have found out their league fixtures for 2023 Picture: Tony North

June brings the first meeting with Great Eccleston, who finished third last year, before Morecambe meet relegated Lancaster a fortnight later.

Morecambe have also discovered their opposition in round one of the Lancashire Cricket Foundation KO.

They welcome Merseyside Commonwealth Conference CC, the reigning Southport and District Amateur Cricket League Premier Division champions, to Woodhill Lane on May 21.

Torrisholme, who finished eighth last year as three points separated sixth and ninth, have a tough start to the season.

After hosting Kirkham and Wesham – who finished 10th last year – on day one, they travel to Lancaster and Morecambe either side of a home game with Great Eccleston.

The Morecambe and Torrisholme league fixtures in full for 2023 are as follows:

April

22 Morecambe v Vernon Carus; Torrisholme v Kirkham and Wesham

29 Kirkham and Wesham v Morecambe; Lancaster v Torrisholme

May

6 Carnforth v Morecambe; Torrisholme v Great Eccleston

13 Morecambe v Torrisholme

20 Morecambe v Thornton Cleveleys; Torrisholme v Mawdesley

27 Mawdesley v Morecambe; Torrisholme v Carnforth.

June

3 Morecambe v Great Eccleston; Thornton Cleveleys v Torrisholme

10 Euxton v Morecambe; Vernon Carus v Torrisholme

17 Morecambe v Lancaster; Torrisholme v Penwortham

24 Penwortham v Morecambe; Preston v Torrisholme

July

1 Morecambe v Preston; Torrisholme v Euxton

8 Vernon Carus v Morecambe; Kirkham and Wesham v Torrisholme

15 Morecambe v Kirkham and Wesham; Torrisholme v Lancaster

22 Morecambe v Carnforth; Great Eccleston v Torrisholme

29 Torrisholme v Morecambe

August

5 Thornton Cleveleys v Morecambe; Mawdesley v Torrisholme

12 Morecambe v Mawdesley; Carnforth v Torrisholme

19 Great Eccleston v Morecambe; Torrisholme v Thornton Cleveleys

26 Morecambe v Euxton; Torrisholme v Vernon Carus

September

2 Lancaster v Morecambe; Penwortham v Torrisholme

9 Morecambe v Penwortham; Torrisholme v Preston

