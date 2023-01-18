Home starts for Morecambe CC and Torrisholme CC in 2023
Morecambe and Torrisholme have home starts when the 2023 Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division season begins in late April.
Looking for a return to the Northern Premier Cricket League after finishing fourth last season, Morecambe host Vernon Carus on April 22.
Vernons make the trip, looking for an immediate promotion back to the NPCL after finishing bottom in 2022.
May brings back-to-back local matches with a trip to promoted Carnforth on May 6, followed by Torrisholme’s visit a week later.
June brings the first meeting with Great Eccleston, who finished third last year, before Morecambe meet relegated Lancaster a fortnight later.
Morecambe have also discovered their opposition in round one of the Lancashire Cricket Foundation KO.
They welcome Merseyside Commonwealth Conference CC, the reigning Southport and District Amateur Cricket League Premier Division champions, to Woodhill Lane on May 21.
Torrisholme, who finished eighth last year as three points separated sixth and ninth, have a tough start to the season.
After hosting Kirkham and Wesham – who finished 10th last year – on day one, they travel to Lancaster and Morecambe either side of a home game with Great Eccleston.
The Morecambe and Torrisholme league fixtures in full for 2023 are as follows:
April
22 Morecambe v Vernon Carus; Torrisholme v Kirkham and Wesham
29 Kirkham and Wesham v Morecambe; Lancaster v Torrisholme
May
6 Carnforth v Morecambe; Torrisholme v Great Eccleston
13 Morecambe v Torrisholme
20 Morecambe v Thornton Cleveleys; Torrisholme v Mawdesley
27 Mawdesley v Morecambe; Torrisholme v Carnforth.
June
3 Morecambe v Great Eccleston; Thornton Cleveleys v Torrisholme
10 Euxton v Morecambe; Vernon Carus v Torrisholme
17 Morecambe v Lancaster; Torrisholme v Penwortham
24 Penwortham v Morecambe; Preston v Torrisholme
July
1 Morecambe v Preston; Torrisholme v Euxton
8 Vernon Carus v Morecambe; Kirkham and Wesham v Torrisholme
15 Morecambe v Kirkham and Wesham; Torrisholme v Lancaster
22 Morecambe v Carnforth; Great Eccleston v Torrisholme
29 Torrisholme v Morecambe
August
5 Thornton Cleveleys v Morecambe; Mawdesley v Torrisholme
12 Morecambe v Mawdesley; Carnforth v Torrisholme
19 Great Eccleston v Morecambe; Torrisholme v Thornton Cleveleys
26 Morecambe v Euxton; Torrisholme v Vernon Carus
September
2 Lancaster v Morecambe; Penwortham v Torrisholme
9 Morecambe v Penwortham; Torrisholme v Preston
16 Preston v Morecambe; Euxton v Torrisholme