Early defeat for Dave Chisnall in Austria
Dave Chisnall suffered further disappointment in making an early exit from the PDC’s latest European Tour event.
Chisnall was beaten in round two of the Interwetten Austrian Darts Open at the weekend, losing 6-2 to Mickey Mansell in Graz.
The Northern Irishman produced his best European Tour average of 100.38 in moving through to the last 16 at the Steiermarkhalle.
Chisnall, who had won the Baltic Sea Open title in February, had gone into last weekend’s event on the back of three consecutive last-16 defeats in Tour competitions.
Mansell was unable to progress further however, losing 6-5 to compatriot Josh Rock in round three.
Rock then saw off home favourite Mensur Suljovic before whitewashing Michael van Gerwen in the last four to reach his first Tour final.
Victory proved one step too far though, as he was defeated 8-6 by Jonny Clayton with the Welshman claiming his first PDC ranking title since October 2021.