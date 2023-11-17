Dave Chisnall's Grand Slam of Darts group stage exit
Chisnall had gone into the tournament in Wolverhampton on the back of a fifth ranking title this year but failed to progress into the knockout stages.
His campaign began with a 5-4 defeat against Stephen Bunting, who hit five doubles in seven attempts to thwart Chisnall despite his average of 99.
That was followed by another final-leg defeat as former world champion Peter Wright prevailed, eliminating Chisnall in the process.
Chisnall was able to conclude his campaign on a high with a 5-4 win against American Stowe Buntz, who finished top of Group E.
Bunting and Buntz are due to meet again in Saturday’s quarter-final, when Damon Heta plays Rob Cross.
The first quarter-finals are on Friday as James Wade plays Josh Rock and Luke Humphries encounters Gary Anderson.