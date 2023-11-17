Two defeats in three group stage games meant Dave Chisnall bowed out of the PDC’s Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts at the first hurdle.

Chisnall had gone into the tournament in Wolverhampton on the back of a fifth ranking title this year but failed to progress into the knockout stages.

His campaign began with a 5-4 defeat against Stephen Bunting, who hit five doubles in seven attempts to thwart Chisnall despite his average of 99.

Dave Chisnall gained one group stage win by defeating Stowe Buntz Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC

That was followed by another final-leg defeat as former world champion Peter Wright prevailed, eliminating Chisnall in the process.

Chisnall was able to conclude his campaign on a high with a 5-4 win against American Stowe Buntz, who finished top of Group E.

Bunting and Buntz are due to meet again in Saturday’s quarter-final, when Damon Heta plays Rob Cross.