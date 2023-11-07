Dave Chisnall has found out his group stage opponents for the PDC’s 2023 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts competition.

The 32-player tournament takes place from November 11-19 at the WV Active Aldersley in Wolverhampton, where the winner leaves with the Eric Bristow Trophy and a top prize of £150,000.

Chisnall, who lost to Phil Taylor in the 2014 final, takes his place in Group E, along with three-time runner-up Peter Wright, Stephen Bunting and American player Stowe Buntz.

There are eight groups, all comprising four players, with the top two from each progressing into the knockout stages.

Dave Chisnall is among those players competing in the Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Reigning champion Michael Smith is in Group A, alongside another three-time beaten finalist in James Wade, Poland’s number one, Krzysztof Ratajski and last year’s World Youth Championship finalist, Nathan Girvan.

Michael van Gerwen, who has three titles under his belt, is in Group G with 2021 quarter-finalist Fallon Sherrock, 2018 world champion Rob Cross and Dutch debutant Martijn Kleermaker.

Women’s World Matchplay champion Beau Greaves will make her Grand Slam debut against World Matchplay winner Nathan Aspinall, the runner-up to Smith in last year’s tournament.

Greaves – a winner of 12 PDC Women’s Series titles in 2023 - also faces Australia’s former World Cup champion Damon Heta and Ricardo Pietreczko in Group H.

Gerwyn Price, another three-time Grand Slam winner, plays Northern Ireland’s Nathan Rafferty in Group D, which also includes Ryan Searle and Gian van Veen.

World Grand Prix champion Luke Humphries heads Group C, which includes Dirk van Duijvenbode, two-time runner-up Gary Anderson and Steve Lennon, Ireland’s former World Cup finalist.

Group B includes Wales’ World Cup winner Jonny Clayton and Masters champion Chris Dobey, as well as World Youth champion Josh Rock and Berry van Peer.

Meanwhile, Danny Noppert and Andrew Gilding – the last two winners of the UK Open – are joined in Group F by Northern Ireland’s Brendan Dolan and the PDC Asian champion, Haruki Muramatsu.