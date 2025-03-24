Dave Chisnall lost in round three of the PDC's Elten Safety Shoes European Darts Trophy Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC

Dave Chisnall’s bid to win the PDC’s Elten Safety Shoes European Darts Trophy ended with defeat in the last 16 on Sunday afternoon.

Seeded fifth for the tournament at the Lokhalle, Gottingen, Chisnall exited with a 6-4 loss against Ross Smith.

Chisnall’s campaign had started in the second round on Saturday evening.

That saw him take on Ricky Evans, who got the better of former world champion Raymond van Barneveld, 6-4, when they met on Friday night.

Having beaten Evans in the Ladbrokes UK Open at the start of the month, Chisnall defeated him again to reach round three.

A clinical performance gave Chisnall a 6-1 victory as he landed six doubles from nine attempts in moving through.

However, after defeating Chisnall, Smith fell at the next hurdle as he was beaten 6-5 in the quarter-finals by Gary Anderson.

He then lost 7-6 in the semis to Nathan Aspinall, who clinched his maiden European Tour title with an 8-4 victory over Ryan Joyce in the final.

Aspinall claimed his first PDC title since his World Matchplay triumph in July 2023, averaging 98 and hitting five 180s to pocket the £30,000 top prize.

“It felt like it was written in the stars,” admitted the former UK Open champion.

“Ryan is a great guy and a top player, and it was great to share the stage with him in the final.

“This is what I needed. This will help me believe in myself and it shows I’m still good enough to compete against the top boys.”