Dave Chisnall’s Lecot Belgian Darts Open campaign ended with defeat in the last eight against the eventual champion, Luke Littler.

Chisnall, who won the inaugural competition in 2022, bowed out in Sunday’s quarter-final with a 6-4 defeat against the reigning world champion.

He had opened up a 3-1 lead against Littler, who fought back to lead before sealing victory with a 14-darter in leg 10.

Chisnall’s campaign in Wieze began in Saturday afternoon’s second round, where he progressed with a 6-3 defeat of Ricardo Pietreczko.

Dave Chisnall lost to Luke Littler at the weekend Picture: PDC

That put him into the last 16 where he met Ritchie Edhouse, last year’s European Championship winner, on Sunday afternoon.

Their match went all the way, with both men missing match darts in the decisive leg before Chisnall took out 25 for a 6-5 win.

His run was ended by Littler, who then defeated James Wade in the last four to set up a final against World Grand Prix champion Mike De Decker.

Littler subsequently won his third PDC event in a week with an 8-5 victory, retaining the title he won on his European Tour debut in 2024.

“I’m very happy to retain this title in front of these amazing fans,” said Littler.

“Mike was very strong on his throw but I managed to get the lead and then see it out.

“I said at the start of the year if I don’t win anything all year, I’m still a world champion.

“I’m happy to win the UK Open and come back here and go back-to-back; now it’s straight on to the Players Championship events and then back to the Premier League.”