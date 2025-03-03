Dave Chisnall’s Ladbrokes UK Open campaign ended with defeat in the last 32 on Saturday afternoon.

He bowed out in round five at Butlin’s Minehead resort following a 10-8 defeat against Krzysztof Ratajski.

Leading 9-8, Ratajski took out 305 in six darts to secure his place in the last 16 where he lost 10-8 against the eventual champion, Luke Littler.

Chisnall was one of 32 players who made their competition bow in round four on Friday night.

Dave Chisnall lost to Krzysztof Ratajski in the 2025 Ladbrokes UK Open at Minehead Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC

That saw him edge out Ricky Evans 10-9 in a repeat of last December’s Paddy Power World Darts Championship second-round clash, which Evans won.

Chisnall initially went 5-2 ahead, only for Evans to win three consecutive legs and get back on terms.

Evans then opened up an 8-7 lead before missing three darts to go 9-7 in front, which Chisnall capitalised upon by taking out 126 on the bull to level at 8-8.

Although the 17th leg went Evans’ way, Chisnall responded again to set up a decider before taking out 90 to progress.

The tournament itself was decided on Sunday, when Littler clinched his maiden UK Open crown and the £110,000 top prize with an 11-2 win over James Wade.

“This is a tournament I really wanted to win,” admitted Littler, who averaged 101 and landed nine 180s in the final.

“It’s my third time at the UK Open. I came here as a 16-year-old a couple of years ago, I made the quarter-finals last year and now I’ve gone three better this year to win it.

“I just wanted to pick up the trophy, and it’s one that I can tick off the list now.”