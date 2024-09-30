Dave Chisnall's early exit following second September title

By Gavin Browne
Published 30th Sep 2024, 10:00 BST
Dave Chisnall’s hopes of winning the PDC’s inaugural Swiss Darts Trophy ended with defeat in the last 32 on Saturday.

The top seed in Basel lost 6-3 to former World Matchplay and UK Open champion Nathan Aspinall, who averaged 100.89 to take his place in Sunday’s Finals Day.

That ended with Martin Schindler beating Ryan Searle 8-7 to win his second European Tour title, having trailed 7-4 and seen his opponent miss seven match darts.

Chisnall had enjoyed the perfect preparation following a second ProTour title in September with victory in the Players Championship 23 final last Wednesday.

Dave Chisnall won the PDC's Players Championship 23 final in Leicester Picture: PDCDave Chisnall won the PDC's Players Championship 23 final in Leicester Picture: PDC
Having previously lifted the Flanders Darts Trophy earlier in the month, Chisnall was an 8-4 winner against Chris Dobey at Leicester’s Mattioli Arena.

“The final was a tough battle. It wasn’t a good game but I’m just happy to get over the line," said Chisnall, whose £15,000 prize saw him regain his place as world number five.

“I think my game is up there with the best in the world at the moment; I’m playing really well and my confidence is high.

“Six months ago I was losing first and second round matches but then I started to battle and I’ve won some big titles.

“There are some big events coming up and I normally have a good end to the year; I just need to get my TV form going now.

“I’m looking forward to the World Grand Prix; I've been hitting my doubles well so it should be a good one for me.”

