Dave Chisnall’s defence of his PDC Hungarian Darts Trophy title ended with a last-16 defeat in Budapest on Sunday afternoon.

Chisnall, who defeated Luke Humphries to win last year’s tournament, exited in round three with a 6-5 loss to Daryl Gurney.

It looked as if Chisnall was in line for a quarter-final spot as he led 5-2 before Gurney took out 152 to move within two legs.

Having been pegged back to 5-5, Chisnall again appeared to be the favourite when leaving himself 69 to clinch the decider.

Dave Chisnall was defeated in Budapest on Sunday Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

However, Gurney stunned both Chisnall and the crowd at the MVM Dome with a 167 checkout to reach the next stage, where he lost 6-3 to Ryan Searle.

Chisnall had started his bid for back-to-back European Tour titles with a 6-1 win over Jonny Clayton on Saturday.

He reeled off six consecutive legs to progress, averaging 100.94 in victory.

On a weekend when three nine-dart legs were recorded, it was Michael van Gerwen who was victorious.

One of the players to achieve a nine-darter, van Gerwen won a first PDC European Tour title in 16 months with an 8-7 defeat of Gian van Veen.

He said: “This was really important, I had to battle really hard.

“I was struggling in the final and Gian took advantage, but I was more battling with myself.

“The crowd gave me so much energy and to give them something back, I’m over the moon.

“I missed the winning feeling for a long time but now everything falls into place.”

The PDC European Tour continues this weekend with the inaugural Swiss Darts Trophy in Basel, which will be held from September 27-29.