Dave Chisnall to meet Cameron Menzies in BoyleSports World Grand Prix
Chisnall, a two-time runner-up in the double-start tournament, is seeded sixth for the event, which begins on Monday at Leicester’s Mattioli Arena.
It is a rematch of their meeting in the Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace last December.
That saw Chisnall win 3-1 on his way to an eventual quarter-final appearance.
Chisnall is presently ranked at 28/1 by the bookies to win the tournament.
Luke Littler is the favourite, though his competition debut sees him up against fourth seed Rob Cross on night one.
Also on Monday, Luke Humphries will begin his title defence against Stephen Bunting; a two-time semi-finalist and the Masters champion.
Other matches see world number two Michael Smith meet 2016 finalist Gary Anderson, six-time winner Michael van Gerwen take on 2017 champion Daryl Gurney and 2018 runner-up Peter Wright play two-time champion James Wade.