Dave Chisnall will face Gabriel Clemens in round three of the PDC’s Paddy Power World Darts Championship when the tournament resumes today (12.30pm).

Having had its traditional Christmas break after the conclusion of the second round matches last Saturday, the competition starts again on Wednesday at the last 32 stage.

Chisnall and Clemens will be the second match played today, between the games involving Scott Williams and Martin Schindler, as well as Rob Cross and Jeffrey de Graaf.

It marks Chisnall’s return to action after almost a fortnight away.

Dave Chisnall is back at Alexandra Palace on Wednesday Picture: PDC

Chisnall’s only match came on day two, December 16, when he defeated Cameron Menzies 3-1.

In contrast, Clemens had to wait until last Thursday before beginning his campaign at Alexandra Palace.

Clemens, a semi-finalist in the 2022/23 tournament, made a positive start to his campaign as he charged past Hong Kong’s Man Lok Leung, 3-1.

It wasn’t always vintage from Clemens, who has suffered a tough 12 months in TV events, but a strong doubling display saw him progress.

He raced into a 2-0 lead, sealing the first set with a match-high 140 finish, before doubling his lead with a 120 checkout in a second-set decider.

Leung bounced back by taking the third set in three straight legs, but Clemens returned the favour in the fourth to book his place in the next round.

​Whoever wins the Chisnall-Clemens match moves into the last 16, which is played from December 29-30.