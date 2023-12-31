Dave Chisnall moved into the PDC’s Paddy Power World Darts Championship quarter-finals with victory on Saturday.

Chisnall reached a fourth world quarter-final, which will be played on New Year’s Day, following a 4-2 defeat of Daryl Gurney at London’s Alexandra Palace.

He fought his way into a two-set lead before Gurney responded with 130 and 151 finishes to level.

However, the 2021 semi-finalist hit back by winning six of the next seven legs to triumph, finishing with nine 180s and an average of 98.98.

Dave Chisnall defeated Daryl Gurney in the last 16 of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC

Speaking to the PDC afterwards, Chisnall said: “It feels good (to be in the quarter-final) after people were saying I wasn’t going to win on telly again – my friends!

“I know I can throw the darts good. When I put my mind to it, I can play really well.

“I thought he (Gurney) was struggling and when I went 2-0 up, I think I got over confident in myself and the next minute I’m walking off at 2-2.

“I just thought ‘Come back out, do what you’ve been doing and you should comfortably go through.’”

Chisnall now meets Luke Humphries in the second match on Monday night after the latter defeated Joe Cullen 4-3, winning a sudden death leg.

He has beaten Humphries in three finals during the course of 2023: the Baltic Sea Darts Open, the Dutch Darts Championship and the Hungarian Darts Trophy.

Three-time champion Michael van Gerwen faces Scott Williams in the first game tomorrow evening.