Dave Chisnall progresses in Paddy Power World Darts Championship
The 2021 semi-finalist saw off Gabriel Clemens, who reached the final four last year, 4-1 at Alexandra Palace on Wednesday.
Chisnall won nine of 10 legs in moving 3-0 ahead, punishing 22 missed darts at double from his opponent.
When asked how he assessed his performance, Chisnall told the PDC: “Disappointed to be fair, I played OK in patches.
“It’s a win, that’s the main thing. I’m very happy with my finishing – after my last game, I went home and practiced from 70 to 100 and was quite good.
“They were going in today. I missed a couple but so did he.”
Chisnall came into this year’s tournament on the back of five ranking titles over the course of 2023.
Asked how much belief he could take from beating Clemens, Chisnall said: “It gives me loads of belief. I’ve got belief in myself anyway.
“No matter how I’ve played over the year on the telly, every day’s different. I’ve got lots of belief, it’s just doing it up there.”
Chisnall will find out his next opponent tonight when Ricky Evans meets Daryl Gurney.
His quarter of the draw saw the early exit of World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall, though Chisnall believes that indicates darts’ strength in depth.
He maintained: “I’ve always said it, there’s no bad darts player out there.
“Every game is going to be the same, it’s going to be tough and if you don’t perform or you have an off-day you’re not going to be in the tournament long.”