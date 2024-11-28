Dave Chisnall must wait until week two at Alexandra Palace
Chisnall, a semi-finalist in the 2020/21 tournament, is seeded sixth at Alexandra Palace.
As a result, he enters the tournament in round two with a match against either Ricky Evans or Gordon Mathers.
They meet in the evening session on December 18, having seen the competition get underway the previous weekend.
The winner then plays Chisnall in the penultimate match on the evening of December 23, the last day’s play before the tournament takes a break and resumes on the 27th.
Defending champion Luke Humphries headlines the opening night on December 15, when he plays either Thibault Tricole or Joe Comito.
Once play resumes after Christmas, rounds three and four are on December 27-30, with the last eight, semi-finals and final on January 1-3.