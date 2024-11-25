Dave Chisnall will wait to discover first Paddy Power World Darts Championship opponent
Chisnall is seeded sixth at Alexandra Palace and is one of the top 32 players from the PDC Order of Merit who are seeded through to round two.
Evans, one of the ProTour Order of Merit qualifiers, has never gone beyond the last 32 though he did reach the UK Open final four earlier this year.
Mathers, from Brisbane, is one of the international qualifiers and will be making his fourth appearance in the event.
The order of play is set to be confirmed by the PDC in due course.
Chisnall reached the quarter-final last time out when he lost 5-1 to the eventual winner, Luke Humphries.
This year’s event gets underway on December 15 and runs until January 3, albeit with a rest period from Christmas Eve-Boxing Day and no action on New Year’s Eve.