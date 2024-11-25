Dave Chisnall’s PDC Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals campaign ended with defeat in the second round stage at Minehead.

Chisnall, seeded fifth for this year’s tournament, was beaten 6-5 by former UK Open champion Andrew Gilding when they met on Saturday afternoon.

The deciding leg had seen Chisnall requiring 66 for victory but, needing a single 16 to leave one dart at tops, he hit eight instead and was unable to check out.

Gilding duly capitalised, hitting double 18 at the first time of asking for victory to move into the third round where he lost 10-1 to Ross Smith.

Dave Chisnall was beaten by Andrew Gilding at the Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals in Minehead Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC

Chisnall had started in fine fashion on Friday afternoon, completing the session with a 6-1 defeat of Joe Cullen.

The trophy was ultimately won by world champion Luke Humphries, who retained his title with an 11-7 victory against Luke Littler.

“I’m really, really proud of that one,” said Humphries.

“I didn’t feel myself this week, playing-wise, and I felt like I was a dart behind in a lot of the scenarios.

“Luke really drives me and makes me want to be a better player and I enjoy playing him.”

The tournament marked the culmination of the final ranking event ahead of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship.

Chisnall is set to find out his fate at Alexandra Palace on Monday afternoon, with the draw being held at 4.30pm on Sky Sports News.

It starts on Sunday, December 15 and runs until Friday, January 3; albeit with three days off from Christmas Eve-Boxing Day and no play on New Year’s Eve.